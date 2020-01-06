Pensionfund Sabic Grows Stock Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,946,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,643 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,699,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,888,000 after acquiring an additional 764,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,346,000 after acquiring an additional 737,996 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 909,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,316,000 after acquiring an additional 551,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,511,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,347,000 after acquiring an additional 243,537 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $29.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.81 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 103.68%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

