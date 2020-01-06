Pensionfund Sabic Reduces Stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised QTS Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 5,000 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $267,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 49,522 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $2,519,679.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 127,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,526,399. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

QTS stock opened at $53.23 on Monday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average of $49.75.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.61). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

