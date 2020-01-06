Pensionfund Sabic Takes Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 459.7% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,507,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,242,000 after buying an additional 5,344,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 45.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,915,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,170,000 after buying an additional 904,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 137.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,333,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,131,000 after buying an additional 772,521 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 41.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,468,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,785,000 after buying an additional 430,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 6.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,941,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,836,000 after buying an additional 231,829 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEI opened at $43.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $45.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.21.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.69 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEI. ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Sunday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

