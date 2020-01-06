Pensionfund Sabic Purchases Shares of 6,000 Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 92,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

FCPT opened at $27.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.49 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 47.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 86.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

