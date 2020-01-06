Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Takes $11.08 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,084,000. Facebook makes up 1.8% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,389,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 206,260 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,335,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $1,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.44.

Shares of FB stock opened at $208.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.56 and a 12-month high of $208.93. The firm has a market cap of $595.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $21,264,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,770,162 shares of company stock valued at $332,836,883. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

