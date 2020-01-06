Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Purchases New Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,034,000. AT&T comprises 1.1% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $4,729,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in AT&T by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 207,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in AT&T by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 730,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,549,000 after buying an additional 38,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $1,135,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $39.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $285.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

