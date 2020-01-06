Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Cuts Stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities comprises 0.8% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,446,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,154,404,000 after acquiring an additional 195,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,102,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,615,000 after acquiring an additional 82,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,253,000 after acquiring an additional 243,424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,234,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,116,000 after acquiring an additional 146,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,589,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,115,000 after acquiring an additional 76,361 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.60.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $209.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $170.15 and a one year high of $222.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.86 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

