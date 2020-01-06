Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,916,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,764,503,000 after buying an additional 193,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,805,622,000 after purchasing an additional 339,310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 43,397.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,687 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.6% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,421,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,679,000 after purchasing an additional 61,540 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in S&P Global by 13.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,660,000 after purchasing an additional 206,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $276.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $166.64 and a 52 week high of $278.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

In other S&P Global news, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total value of $830,180.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,135.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.83.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

