Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Cuts Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the third quarter worth $937,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 64,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 58.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 618,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 29.9% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Sunday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.06.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $267,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $302,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $266,978.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,092,351 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQR opened at $80.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $64.16 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.93.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $685.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.66 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.85%.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

