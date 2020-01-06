Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Lam Research by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Lam Research by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $294.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.66. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.35 and a fifty-two week high of $299.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.79.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total transaction of $5,215,907.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,751,147 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

