Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Invests $3.10 Million in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.1% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 81.5% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 146.7% in the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 93.0% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $1,212,325.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 995,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,963,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,250 shares of company stock worth $5,789,073. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $68.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.86 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

