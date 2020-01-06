Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in CDW were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDW. State Street Corp grew its stake in CDW by 76.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,865 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,318,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $479,368,000 after purchasing an additional 170,713 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 82.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,998 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 1,275.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $203,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CDW by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,558,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,002,000 after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $486,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $486,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 56,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $6,926,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 633,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,385,415.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,752 shares of company stock worth $22,129,657 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price objective on CDW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

CDW stock opened at $142.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.79 and a 200 day moving average of $122.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. CDW has a twelve month low of $76.07 and a twelve month high of $144.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

