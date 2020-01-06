XR Securities LLC Invests $570,000 in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,061,874.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $153.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $103.51 and a one year high of $154.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.08.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

