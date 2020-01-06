XR Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $189.60 on Monday. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $130.13 and a 1 year high of $191.14. The firm has a market cap of $373.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Wedbush set a $187.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.17.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

