XR Securities LLC Sells 121,488 Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

XR Securities LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,488 shares during the quarter. XR Securities LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OIH. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,268,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,859,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,373,000 after acquiring an additional 113,267 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,705,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,784,000 after acquiring an additional 816,035 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1,002,777.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 491,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 491,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,204,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $13.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $18.68.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2905 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.