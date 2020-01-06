XR Securities LLC Sells 60,100 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO)

XR Securities LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,100 shares during the quarter. XR Securities LLC owned 0.29% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 837.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 18.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 254.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 9,564.5% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 19,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter worth $325,000.

SCO stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.84.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.