HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.07.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $147.94 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $150.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.24.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $102,365.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,750.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,095 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $42,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

