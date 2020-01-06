Pensionfund Sabic Has $2.25 Million Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $564.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $579.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.20. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $371.00 and a 1 year high of $597.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,264 shares of company stock valued at $12,827,698 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.52.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

