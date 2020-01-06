XR Securities LLC Invests $660,000 in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. XR Securities LLC owned 0.40% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMF. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $772,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,070,000.

Shares of TMF opened at $27.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $34.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

