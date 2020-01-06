XR Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

XR Securities LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,494,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,213,000 after buying an additional 893,192 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Campbell Soup by 34.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,079,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,435 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,841,000 after purchasing an additional 27,443 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,377,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,555,000 after purchasing an additional 94,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

CPB opened at $48.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.02. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

