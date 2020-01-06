XR Securities LLC Acquires 8,534 Shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL)

XR Securities LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL) by 191.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the quarter. XR Securities LLC owned 1.22% of Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RUSL opened at $70.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.02. Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $75.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%.

