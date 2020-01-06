XR Securities LLC Sells 13,800 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

XR Securities LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $8,232,680. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $257.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

NYSE:UNH opened at $289.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $274.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.29 and its 200 day moving average is $252.42.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

