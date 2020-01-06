XR Securities LLC Sells 212 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

XR Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,088 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $87.02 on Monday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.26. The company has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,603.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $689,138.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,233.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,507 shares of company stock valued at $9,165,172. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

