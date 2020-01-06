XR Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 92,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares comprises approximately 0.4% of XR Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $139,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares by 117.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 131,110 shares in the last quarter.

NUGT opened at $34.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $45.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

