VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:DGAZ) is XR Securities LLC’s 4th Largest Position

XR Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:DGAZ) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN accounts for approximately 0.9% of XR Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. XR Securities LLC owned about 4.77% of VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN by 415.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 18,694 shares during the period.

VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN stock opened at $197.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.51. VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $207.11.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.