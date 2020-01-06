XR Securities LLC Takes $5.85 Million Position in VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:UWT)

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:UWT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 411,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,000. VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN accounts for approximately 0.8% of XR Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Separately, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN during the third quarter valued at about $414,000.

Shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $24.32.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:UWT).

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

XR Securities LLC Invests $660,000 in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares
XR Securities LLC Invests $660,000 in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares
XR Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Campbell Soup
XR Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Campbell Soup
XR Securities LLC Acquires 8,534 Shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares
XR Securities LLC Acquires 8,534 Shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares
XR Securities LLC Sells 13,800 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc
XR Securities LLC Sells 13,800 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc
XR Securities LLC Sells 212 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc.
XR Securities LLC Sells 212 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc.
XR Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares
XR Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report