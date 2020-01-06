XR Securities LLC Takes $5.85 Million Position in VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:UWT)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:UWT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 411,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,000. VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN accounts for approximately 0.8% of XR Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Separately, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN during the third quarter valued at about $414,000.

Get VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN alerts:

Shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $24.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:UWT).

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.