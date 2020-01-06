VelocityShares 3x Long Silver ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Silver Index (NASDAQ:USLV) Shares Bought by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Silver ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Silver Index (NASDAQ:USLV) by 142.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the period. VelocityShares 3x Long Silver ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Silver Index comprises 0.3% of XR Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in VelocityShares 3x Long Silver ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Silver Index were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Silver ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Silver Index in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

NASDAQ:USLV opened at $94.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.25. VelocityShares 3x Long Silver ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Silver Index has a 1-year low of $54.08 and a 1-year high of $132.23.

