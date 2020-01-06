XR Securities LLC Invests $1.94 Million in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 128,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000. IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN makes up 0.3% of XR Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. XR Securities LLC owned 0.23% of IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,295,000.

NYSEARCA VXX opened at $15.29 on Monday. IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $46.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05.

