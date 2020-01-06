XR Securities LLC Takes $11.14 Million Position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)

XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 133,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,142,000. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares comprises approximately 1.5% of XR Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. XR Securities LLC owned 0.98% of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $605,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 25,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period.

JNUG stock opened at $81.42 on Monday. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.52.

