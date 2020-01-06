Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Immunomedics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on Immunomedics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Immunomedics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on Immunomedics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMU opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05. Immunomedics has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 2.19.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunomedics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMMU. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,567,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,798,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,462 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,434,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,027,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunomedics in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,412,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,294,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

