Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Immunomedics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on Immunomedics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Immunomedics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on Immunomedics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMU opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05. Immunomedics has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 2.19.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunomedics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMMU. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,567,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,798,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,462 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,434,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,027,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunomedics in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,412,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,294,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Immunomedics Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine
Immunomedics Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America
Illumina Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group
Illumina Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group
ValuEngine Upgrades IBERIABANK to Hold
ValuEngine Upgrades IBERIABANK to Hold
Health Insurance Innovations Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine
Health Insurance Innovations Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine
Hudson Technologies Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine
Hudson Technologies Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report