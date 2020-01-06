Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $23.16.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $198,609,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,165,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,024,000 after purchasing an additional 56,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $121,660,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $97,991,000. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $52,865,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

