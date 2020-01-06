Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have $355.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price target on Illumina and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $334.57.

ILMN stock opened at $322.73 on Friday. Illumina has a 1-year low of $263.30 and a 1-year high of $380.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.93, for a total value of $1,243,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,056,294.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sam Samad sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $285,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,063 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 410.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 510 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $1,483,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 64.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,085 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 41.6% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $236,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

