ValuEngine Upgrades IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IBKC. Stephens set a $83.00 price target on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded IBERIABANK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded IBERIABANK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded IBERIABANK from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IBERIABANK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.50.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBKC opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.04. IBERIABANK has a fifty-two week low of $66.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $313.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IBERIABANK will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IBERIABANK by 228.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in IBERIABANK in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IBERIABANK by 268.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,114 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in IBERIABANK by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in IBERIABANK by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.