Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HIIQ. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Health Insurance Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Insurance Innovations has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.43.
HIIQ opened at $18.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03. Health Insurance Innovations has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
In other Health Insurance Innovations news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $970,468.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,674,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,629 shares of company stock worth $6,764,145 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 143,054 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 2,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 501,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 42,456 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,981,000. Finally, Capital Returns Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 406,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 242,981 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.
