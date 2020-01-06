Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HIIQ. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Health Insurance Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Insurance Innovations has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.43.

HIIQ opened at $18.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03. Health Insurance Innovations has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $970,468.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,674,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,629 shares of company stock worth $6,764,145 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 143,054 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 2,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 501,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 42,456 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,981,000. Finally, Capital Returns Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 406,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 242,981 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

