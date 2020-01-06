Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. Hudson Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 744,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 105,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 154,798 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 840,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 651,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

