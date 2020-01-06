SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $8.38 on Monday. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

