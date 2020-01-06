Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to Buy

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CLI. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Mack Cali Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mack Cali Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of Mack Cali Realty stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. Mack Cali Realty has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $24.88.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $131.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.85 million. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Mack Cali Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Mack Cali Realty by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Mack Cali Realty by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Mack Cali Realty by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 230,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

