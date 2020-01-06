Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GPOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.40.

GPOR stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. Gulfport Energy has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $469.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $285.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Gulfport Energy’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gulfport Energy will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPOR. Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 820.5% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,840,000 after buying an additional 3,565,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 1,182,541 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 62.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,746,000 after buying an additional 915,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,483,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,411,000 after buying an additional 871,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the third quarter worth $2,294,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

