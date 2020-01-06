Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ GLG opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68. Bat Group has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bat Group had a negative return on equity of 105.27% and a negative net margin of 231.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bat Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bat Group Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) by 507.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,208 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Bat Group worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bat Group

Bat Group, Inc engages in leasing used cars to individual and corporate customers under the Batcar brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei. It also rents cars to other auto rental companies at a discounted rate, as well as provides car pooling services. The company was formerly known as China Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to Bat Group, Inc in June 2019.

