Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for 8X8 (EGHT)

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of 8X8 (NYSE: EGHT) in the last few weeks:

  • 1/4/2020 – 8X8 was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
  12/31/2019 – 8X8 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
  12/23/2019 – 8X8 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
  12/16/2019 – 8X8 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
  12/10/2019 – 8X8 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
  12/4/2019 – 8X8 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
  • 12/3/2019 – 8X8 was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
  11/28/2019 – 8X8 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
  11/14/2019 – 8X8 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
  • 11/8/2019 – 8X8 was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of EGHT opened at $18.50 on Monday. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $74,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikram Verma acquired 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,733.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in 8X8 by 2,849.6% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,238,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 8X8 by 25.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,021,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,790 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,167,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,348,000 after buying an additional 1,187,093 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,733,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 8X8 by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,311,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,701,000 after buying an additional 749,520 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

