Brokerages Set Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Target Price at $9.90

Shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNDT. Needham & Company LLC set a $9.00 target price on shares of Conduent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Get Conduent alerts:

NYSE:CNDT opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.87. Conduent has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $15.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conduent will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 1,014.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 28.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 29.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 47.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 2.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 297,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.