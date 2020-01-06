Brokerages Set T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Price Target at $3.35

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.35.

TTOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Svb Leerink increased their price target on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Leerink Swann set a $5.00 price objective on T2 Biosystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Shares of T2 Biosystems stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,263.80% and a negative net margin of 851.71%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth $544,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 18,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.