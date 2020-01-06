Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives $98.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.62.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $118.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $61.16 and a 1 year high of $122.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.60.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $990,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,105,080.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $3,898,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,229.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,694 shares of company stock valued at $26,941,663. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.