Brokerages Set Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) PT at $13.70

Shares of Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Secureworks in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Secureworks alerts:

Secureworks stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.94 and a beta of 1.23. Secureworks has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. Secureworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Secureworks will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Secureworks by 51.2% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 988,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 334,525 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Secureworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Secureworks by 1,276.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 123,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Secureworks by 147.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 49,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Secureworks by 137.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 48,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.