Zacks: Brokerages Expect SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. SmartFinancial posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 million.

SMBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $23.19 on Friday. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.77.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $308,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,371.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 41.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 483,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 141,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 68,391 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 58.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 20,644 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 15.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20,084 shares during the period. 40.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

