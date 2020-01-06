Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Receives $64.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,914,502.20. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $178,431.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,273 shares of company stock worth $4,043,535 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,199,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,698,000 after buying an additional 150,178 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 23,879 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,495,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,846,000 after buying an additional 183,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 135.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $60.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $42.92 and a 12-month high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

