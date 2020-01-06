Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Receives $149.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

NYSE LAD opened at $146.12 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $79.75 and a twelve month high of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.71.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.30. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 73,933 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total transaction of $11,268,867.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,739 shares of company stock valued at $16,878,883 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,602,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,863,000 after purchasing an additional 217,265 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 157,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,308,000 after purchasing an additional 138,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,133,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

