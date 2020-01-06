Brokerages Set At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) PT at $9.75

Shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in At Home Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,103,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 79,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in At Home Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,816,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,758,000 after purchasing an additional 170,645 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in At Home Group by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,484,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 691,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in At Home Group by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 369,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in At Home Group by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 200,080 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HOME opened at $5.08 on Friday. At Home Group has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09.

At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

