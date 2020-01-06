Analysts Set Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) PT at $9.50

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $8,440,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,903,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 403,011 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $676,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $7.65.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

