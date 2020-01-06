NavCoin Price Reaches $0.0956 on Exchanges (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, NavCoin has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $6.41 million and $131,942.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0956 or 0.00001258 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Poloniex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004150 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008577 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000811 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00059313 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,060,029 coins. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Binance, LiteBit.eu, cfinex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

